Public’s help needed in finding two missing, possibly endangered adults from Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating two missing adults believed to be endangered.
Annett Lemons Gamel, 79, and her son, Douglas “Wade” Gamel, 59, were last seen leaving their home off Dairy Farm Road in Concord around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Annette has dementia and Wade has mental health issues.
Their family has no information as to where Wade may have taken his mother.
Annette Game is a white female standing about 5′6″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has gray hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing red pants and a blue shirt.
Wade Gamel is a white male described as being 5′7″ and 160 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Wade is driving a white 2016 Buick LaCrosse displaying NC Registration FMP3042.
Anyone with information should call the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.