Deputies: Elementary student took pistol from coach’s car, coach charged, Lancaster County explains its involvement

“Fortunately, nothing bad happened with this pistol at Erwin Elementary,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “A loaded firearm in the possession of a ten-year-old child in a school full of students and staff is a really dangerous scenario. I applaud this child’s mother, school administrators, and our SRO for jumping into action immediately to find the pistol and ensure that everyone was safe. Mr. Adams should not have been in possession of this pistol and certainly should not have left it accessible to this child.”