NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. reports over 12,300 new COVID-19 cases; percent-positivity rate below 25%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to track confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
North Carolina health leaders are hosting a town hall to discuss the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and when to isolate or quarantine.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials reported that 12,335 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

To date, there have been 2,442,891 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

Officials also reported 4,725 are hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, continuing a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The total number of people who have died of complications from coronavirus is now 20,904 in North Carolina.

Officials also say 24,630,161 tests have been given in N.C. and the daily percent of positive tests reported was 24.2 percent.

Coronavirus: One year later in North Carolina

There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials say the currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants. Read more.

The state recorded its millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 in late May 2021.

N.C. COVID-19 Dashboard: Click here for DHHS info on coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations

The growing trend of North Carolina adults getting their COVID-19 vaccines continued. The state crossed the 50 percent mark for partially vaccinated adults on May 6, 2021.

Use My Spot to find locations that carry the Pfizer vaccine.

VACCINE TEAM: Click here for the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina

NCDHHS urges all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Vaccines are the best protection from COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths, as well as complications from the virus. Research has shown even people who had a mild case of COVID-19 may struggle with long-term effects like shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog,” NCDHHS officials said.

Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Ask the WBTV Vaccine Team

People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. Local transit information can be found here: NC_public_transit.pdf (ncdot.gov).

On Friday, May 14, 2021, Gov. Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and most mandatory mask requirements.

The move, effective immediately, means that in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant. Cooper said there will continue to be a mandatory indoor mask requirement on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.

Gov. Cooper lifts all N.C.’s mandatory capacity, gathering & social distancing requirements

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linda, a mother of four, says she had to wait 24 hours to be transported by ambulance between...
‘They don’t have enough rooms to cover what’s going on right now’: Woman details experience in Charlotte emergency room
Reed and Georgianna Karriker are out of jail on bond on felony child abuse charges.
Warrants: Salisbury Police say alleged child abuse victim had open wounds, hypothermia, sepsis
Police confirm the brawl at Golden Corral may have involved more than 40 people and happened...
Brawl breaks out at Golden Corral over alleged steak shortage
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
CMPD releases body-cam footage of police shooting that killed man at east Charlotte Walmart
Today and tomorrow will be mild and dry. After that, we’re getting back on the roller coaster!
Two First Alerts and one could bring more winter weather!

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
More than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in S.C.
At least 16 headstones were knocked over and broken in the Dixonville Cemetery.
Historic Black cemetery in Salisbury vandalized
In an email sent to students and staff, the college said Campus Police Officer John Painter...
2 officers killed in shooting at Bridgewater College, suspect charged with capital murder
Winston-Salem officials give update on fertilizer plant fire
Winston-Salem officials give update on fertilizer plant fire