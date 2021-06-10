NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. again sees record COVID-19-related hospitalizations with over 4,700; percent-positive 33.3%

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to track confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This story is updated daily to reflect the newest numbers reported by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information on the daily cases counts, hospitalizations and more data related to COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials reported that more than 29,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Statewide, 29,580 new positive tests for COVID-19 were reported.

To date, there have been 2,177,357 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

Officials also reported 4,741 people are hospitalized due to the virus as of Thursday. That is a record for the state.

The total number of people who have died of complications from coronavirus is now 20,108 in North Carolina.

Officials also say 23,663,712 tests have been given in N.C. and the daily percent of positive tests reported was 33.3 percent.

Coronavirus: One year later in North Carolina

There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials say the currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants. Read more.

The state recorded its millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 in late May 2021.

N.C. COVID-19 Dashboard: Click here for DHHS info on coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations

The growing trend of North Carolina adults getting their COVID-19 vaccines continued. The state crossed the 50 percent mark for partially vaccinated adults on May 6, 2021.

Use My Spot to find locations that carry the Pfizer vaccine.

VACCINE TEAM: Click here for the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina

NCDHHS urges all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Vaccines are the best protection from COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths, as well as complications from the virus. Research has shown even people who had a mild case of COVID-19 may struggle with long-term effects like shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog,” NCDHHS officials said.

Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Ask the WBTV Vaccine Team

People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. Local transit information can be found here: NC_public_transit.pdf (ncdot.gov).

On Friday, May 14, 2021, Gov. Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and most mandatory mask requirements.

The move, effective immediately, means that in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant. Cooper said there will continue to be a mandatory indoor mask requirement on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.

Gov. Cooper lifts all N.C.’s mandatory capacity, gathering & social distancing requirements

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for counties east of Charlotte for Friday into early...
First Alert: Rain showers for Thursday, with snow possible Friday
The Concord Police Department has charged 25-year-old Keshara Danayzia Bridges with involuntary...
Woman charged with involuntary manslaughter, jailed under $50K bond for deadly hit-and-run in Concord
Here's our snow outlook for Friday into Friday night.
First Alert: Dry today before expected Thursday showers; snow, cooler temperatures likely Friday
Multiple fatalities happened when this military truck overturned.
Marine charged in Onslow County deadly military truck crash
The snow bullseye will be over central and eastern NC. That means the biggest impacts won’t be...
FIRST ALERT: Showers Thursday will lead to colder air and some snow Friday

Latest News

The Mystery Prize Cashword game launched in September with six top prizes of $150,000.
Cabarrus County woman wins $150K prize playing $5 scratch-off ticket
Charles Edward Birtch, 47, was charged.
Texas man charged with sex crimes allegedly committed while he lived in Rockwell
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon in Union County.
Man charged after truck driver hit, killed while putting up hazard cones in Union Co.
Hallie Saunders was just 30 in 2015 when she was diagnosed with cervical cancer.
‘It’s not really something that kind of crosses your mind’: Woman recalls shock of cervical cancer diagnosis at 30