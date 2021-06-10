NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina COVID positivity rate falls below 10 percent, hospitalizations continue to decline

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to track confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
North Carolina health leaders are hosting a town hall to discuss the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and when to isolate or quarantine.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials reported that 3,470 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

To date, there have been 2,574,867 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

Officials also reported 2,123 are hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, continuing a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The total number of people who have died of complications from coronavirus is now 22,390 in North Carolina.

Officials also say 25,602,152 tests have been given in N.C. and the daily percent of positive tests reported was 9.0 percent, a stark contrast from the 37.8 percent positive rate a few weeks ago.

Coronavirus: One year later in North Carolina

There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials say the currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants. Read more.

The state recorded its millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 in late May 2021.

N.C. COVID-19 Dashboard: Click here for DHHS info on coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations

The growing trend of North Carolina adults getting their COVID-19 vaccines continued. More than 75 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

Use My Spot to find locations that carry the Pfizer vaccine.

VACCINE TEAM: Click here for the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina

NCDHHS urges all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Vaccines are the best protection from COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths, as well as complications from the virus. Research has shown even people who had a mild case of COVID-19 may struggle with long-term effects like shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog,” NCDHHS officials said.

Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Ask the WBTV Vaccine Team

People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. Local transit information can be found here: NC_public_transit.pdf (ncdot.gov).

On Friday, May 14, 2021, Gov. Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and most mandatory mask requirements.

The move, effective immediately, means that in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant. Cooper said there will continue to be a mandatory indoor mask requirement on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.

Gov. Cooper lifts all N.C.’s mandatory capacity, gathering & social distancing requirements

