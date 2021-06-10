NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

North Carolina reports less than 1,800 new COVID-19 cases

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is continuing to track confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths.
North Carolina health leaders are hosting a town hall to discuss the recent surge in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and when to isolate or quarantine.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina health officials reported that 1,716 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

To date, there have been 2,571,397 confirmed cases since the first case was reported in North Carolina on March 3, 2020.

Officials also reported 2,215 are hospitalized with the virus as of Tuesday, continuing a decline in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The total number of people who have died of complications from coronavirus is now 22,296 in North Carolina.

Officials also say 25,566,466 tests have been given in N.C. and the daily percent of positive tests reported was 11.9 percent, a stark contrast from the 37.8 percent positive rate a few weeks ago.

Coronavirus: One year later in North Carolina

There is increasing urgency for people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Officials say the currently available COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against the virus and its variants. Read more.

The state recorded its millionth confirmed case of COVID-19 in late May 2021.

N.C. COVID-19 Dashboard: Click here for DHHS info on coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations

The growing trend of North Carolina adults getting their COVID-19 vaccines continued. More than 75 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.

Use My Spot to find locations that carry the Pfizer vaccine.

VACCINE TEAM: Click here for the latest news on the COVID-19 vaccination in North Carolina

NCDHHS urges all unvaccinated North Carolinians to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death.

Vaccines are the best protection from COVID-19 related hospitalizations and deaths, as well as complications from the virus. Research has shown even people who had a mild case of COVID-19 may struggle with long-term effects like shortness of breath, chest pain and brain fog,” NCDHHS officials said.

Have a question about the COVID-19 vaccine? Ask the WBTV Vaccine Team

People who need transportation assistance to a COVID-19 vaccine should reach out to their local transit agency. Local transit information can be found here: NC_public_transit.pdf (ncdot.gov).

On Friday, May 14, 2021, Gov. Cooper lifted all mandatory capacity and gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and most mandatory mask requirements.

The move, effective immediately, means that in most settings indoors or outdoors the state will no longer require you to wear a mask or be socially distant. Cooper said there will continue to be a mandatory indoor mask requirement on public transportation, in child care, in schools, in prisons and in certain public health settings.

Gov. Cooper lifts all N.C.’s mandatory capacity, gathering & social distancing requirements

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities were called to a deadly crash on Mooresville Road near Cauble Farm Road in western...
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road in western Rowan County
Huntersville Police said Cody “Red” Camarda Graham is charged with first-degree murder and...
Victim identified after human remains found in Huntersville; second person charged with murder
Brett James Catoe is charged with felony fleeing to elude, felony possession of stolen vehicle...
Suspect arrested, accused of stealing dump truck and leading police on chase through Mecklenburg Co.
An arrest warrant identifies Darian Dru Thavychith as the man wanted for the shooting death of...
Warrant: Wanted suspect identified in murder of CATS bus driver Ethan Rivera
The chase ended when the SUV ran off the end of the road and down the embankment.
High speed chase ends with crash below railroad tracks near Salisbury depot

Latest News

State health officials say the new guidance comes as the impact of the coronavirus continues to...
DHEC issues updated guidance for managing COVID-19 in schools, childcare centers
The recall includes powdered formulas Similac, Alimentum, EleCare and EleCare Jr., and they...
Warning: Do not use these recalled powdered baby formulas, N.C. health leaders say
Heart Valve Awareness Day sheds light on a problem contributing to heart disease
Heart Valve Awareness Day sheds light on a problem contributing to heart disease
With just 28% of Americans boosted and the pace of vaccinations slowing, experts say the push...
4th dose of COVID vaccines might be needed in fall, officials say