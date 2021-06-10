N. Carolina ban on Down syndrome abortions goes to governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Senate approved a measure on Thursday to prohibit doctors from performing abortions if a woman is seeking it because of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is not expected to approve the bill.

Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion advocates say the proposal ensures equality by protecting fetuses that could have disabilities when they are born.

Abortion rights groups say it would interfere with a woman’s privacy, preventing them from having open conversations with their doctors and violating their constitutional rights.

