N. Carolina ban on Down syndrome abortions goes to governor
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s Senate approved a measure on Thursday to prohibit doctors from performing abortions if a woman is seeking it because of race, sex or a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper is not expected to approve the bill.
Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion advocates say the proposal ensures equality by protecting fetuses that could have disabilities when they are born.
Abortion rights groups say it would interfere with a woman’s privacy, preventing them from having open conversations with their doctors and violating their constitutional rights.
