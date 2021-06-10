Mint Hill residents share concerns over school zone boundaries

There is an assignment review underway, is currently a staff activity associated with opening the new SE Elementary School Relief adjacent to MHMS, and I have let CMS staff and the Versage community know that I am currently supportive of this change given the goals and guiding principles of the Student Assignment policy (JCA), the proximity and utilization of the various schools to this community and those adjacent to it on Truelight Church Rd. If staff identifies new information or a reason not to reassign this community as requested, I will certainly consider those facts as well.