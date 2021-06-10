Mint Hill residents share concerns over school zone boundaries

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Some families in Mint Hill are pushing to get students relocated to another school.
In this case, it’s the new Southeast Relief Elementary School which is scheduled to open next year.
On Tuesday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Ernest Winston announced the school board will take more time to decide boundaries for multiple areas and schools so they can have more time to get feedback from the community.
“The proposal includes moving the vote on relief of the southeast area elementary schools that includes Bain, Lebanon Road, Piney Grove, Crown Point, and Matthews - moving that vote to no later than our November 9 meeting of this year,” Winston said.
Multiple parents in the Versage community in Mint Hill say that if CMS is reconsidering boundaries, they feel their students should be reassigned to Bain Elementary. Students in this neighborhood currently attend Lebanon Road Elementary.
“We all live one the same street which is Truelight Church Road and I believe it’s not fair to actually leave Versage out and include those two neighborhoods which are on the left and right-hand side that are on the same street,” said CMS parent Hanna Kidane.
Hanna Kidane has two children at Lebanon Road Elementary School. She’s lived in Versage for nine years and hopes the board reconsiders moving them to Bain Elementary when making boundary changes for the new southeast school.
Kristi Belluz also lives there- she moved her son to private school because of the boundaries.
“The overcrowding that’s a definite issue, the trailers, and I feel like the teacher-student ratio is off because of the overcrowding,” Belluz said.
Even neighbors without children are backing CMS families. They say Versage should be considered the same as other neighborhoods in the southeast part of the county that are already zoned to Bain Elementary.
“I feel that there should be some equitability here,” said neighbor Claudius Raphael.
CMS District 6 Representative Sean Strain has already met with the residents in the Versage community and responded in a statement.
I have met with the Versage community and discussed their interest in being reassigned to Bain ES – Mint Hill MS.
There is an assignment review underway, is currently a staff activity associated with opening the new SE Elementary School Relief adjacent to MHMS, and I have let CMS staff and the Versage community know that I am currently supportive of this change given the goals and guiding principles of the Student Assignment policy (JCA), the proximity and utilization of the various schools to this community and those adjacent to it on Truelight Church Rd. If staff identifies new information or a reason not to reassign this community as requested, I will certainly consider those facts as well.
The vote for the decision on the boundaries and zoning with the new South East Elementary Relief School was rescheduled to no later than November 9.
