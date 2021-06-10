‘I miss her’: Family not giving up as search continues for missing Kings Mountain woman last seen two months ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The search continues for a missing woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly two months.
Angela Burris, 36, disappeared from the Kings Mountain area back in April.
She’s described as a Black woman, 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a petite frame.
On Thursday, a vigil was held to keep the hope alive for her safe return.
It’s the unknown of Burris’s condition that is the most difficult part for her family.
It’s been about two months now and her family has not heard from her.
Their family member is gone, and they are left with no real reason and no real clues.
“I just want her to know that I miss her, I love her and I just want her to come home,” said Burris’s daughter.
Friends and family became concerned when they hadn’t heard from Burris over a period of time.
Police say they’ve received numerous tips, but nothing has panned out. Officials don’t believe there’s any foul play but there’s also no idea what would have happened to her.
Thursday night, people who know Burris and those who don’t, joined together for song, prayer and hope.
“And Lord let us learn that you have each one of us in the hollow of your hand,” the pastor of Burris’s church said.
Besides the natural worry that comes with a disappearance like this, Burris is considered endangered. She takes prescriptions for a medical condition she has.
“We’re just hoping that somebody soon will say something, or that she’ll reach out herself,” said a friend of the missing woman.
Until that happens the waiting, and the pain of not knowing what happened will continue.
“We’re just praying and believing that all is well, and looking for a safe return,” a friend said.
If you have any idea where Burris is, you’re asked to call Kings Mountain police at 704-734-0444.
