Gov. Cooper launching four $1 million cash drawings as COVID-19 vaccine incentive in N.C.

Over the course of the Promotion, DHHS may not be able to access data from individuals who received their vaccinations at locations operated by the Department of Defense, Veterans’ Administration, Indian Health Service, or other organizations. DHHS is working to make people eligible at Veterans’ Administration and Indian Health Service sites. However, if the state of North Carolina does not have access to an individual’s vaccination data at the time of the drawing, or if DHHS has not been able at the time of the drawing to add the individual’s vaccination data to the DHHS list of entries, that person will be ineligible for that drawing.