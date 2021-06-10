Gaston County Hepatitis A outbreak grows to more than 120 cases in 2021

“We’ve really never seen anything like this,” shared Ellen Wright, Communicable Disease Supervisor for the Gaston County Health Department. “The case numbers are the highest we’ve seen and continue to climb. While our homeless population, incarcerated individuals and those using drugs are the most impacted right now, it only takes one person working in a restaurant or other public-facing industry to cause a large-scale community outbreak. We have to do everything we can to get high-risk individuals vaccinated so we can prevent the spread.”