First Alert: More rounds of scattered storms for Friday and Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Scattered storms will continue through early tonight with a stray rain shower possible overnight.
This is what we are following tonight:
- First Alert Friday: Scattered storms and upper 80s
- Scattered storms linger Saturday, with isolated storms Sunday
- Drier and hotter for early next week; back around 90 degrees
Muggy conditions will continue with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for Friday morning.
The NC mountains will have a better chance for lingering rain showers with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60s.
A First Alert has been issued for Friday as scattered rain and storms will be possible throughout the day, which may impact outdoor work and activities.
A few storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds, heavy rainfall, lightning and hail possible.
High temperatures look to warm into the upper 80s across the Piedmont, with upper 70s for the mountains.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts of the NC mountains, including Ashe and Watauga Counties, for Friday afternoon into Friday night.
A few lingering rain showers will be possible Friday night into Saturday with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees for the piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.
Scattered rain and storm chances linger for Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-80s for the Piedmont, and lower 70s for the mountains.
Sunday is expected to be drier, yet a few isolated rain showers and storms will remain, with upper-80s around Charlotte and the Piedmont, and mid-70s for the mountains.
Hotter temperatures and drier conditions develop for early next week with high temperatures around 90 degrees for Monday and Tuesday. A stray storm will be possible.
High temperatures get back into mid-80s for next Wednesday and Thursday with partly cloudy skies, and a pop-up shower or storm possible.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
