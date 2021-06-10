Fatal crash now being investigated as homicide in Rowan Co.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - What initially appeared to be a fatal traffic crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday is now being investigated as a homicide.
The accident happened just before noon in the 1000 block of Saw Road about a mile south of the intersection with Highway 152 in China Grove. Troopers and emergency responders found a car off the road and on its roof.
The driver, identified as 28-year-old Edward Geouge III, was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office discovered what they say was new evidence that led them to believe Geouge may have been run off the road by another vehicle and then fatally injured.
On Friday, the Medical Examiner confirmed Geouge had been fatally shot.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
