CMS delaying boundary, relief decisions for several district schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is delaying votes on boundary and relief decisions for several district schools.
The CMS Board has developed a plan to move boundary decisions and student assignment updates accordingly.
Superintendent Earnest Winston says the proposal includes moving the vote on relief of the southeast area elementary schools that includes Bain, Lebanon Road, Piney Grove, Crown Point and Matthews.
That vote would be moved to no later than CMS’s Nov. 9 meeting of this year.
Superintendent Winston says the same timing is planned for determining boundaries for the new Olympic Relief High School with votes no later than the Nov. 9 board meeting. Olympic Relief High School is scheduled to open August 2022.
The CMS Board also proposed moving boundary decisions about Lincoln Heights Elementary, Waddell, and the South Charlotte Relief High School to no later than June 2022.
This means both Lincoln Heights and Waddell will we reopen in the 2023-2024 school year instead of 2022-2023.
The new South Charlotte Relief High School will still open as planned in 2024-2025.
“Pushing back the votes on the boundary decisions - what it will essentially do is give us some additional time to further engage with members of our community,” Winston said.
