Chief: COVID-19 complications claim life of veteran Salisbury Police officer

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year veteran with the Salisbury Police Department passed away due to complications from COVID-19. Sgt. Shane Karriker, 48, died early Thursday, according to Chief Jerry Stokes.
“I am sad to report that Sgt. Shane Karriker passed away in the early morning hours of June 10 at Rowan Regional Medical Center from complications due to COVID,” Chief Stokes said.
This morning the Salisbury Police Department made this post on social media: “Please keep Sergeant Shane Karriker’s family as well as our SPD family in your thoughts and prayers for the passing of Sergeant Karriker last night. We will forever miss his friendship and commitment to the PD.”
“We will forever miss you big guy,” posted Captain Melonie Thompson.
Governor Roy Cooper was told about Sgt. Karriker’s death during a visit to Knox Middle School on Thursday. Later, while giving an update on COVID-19 in North Carolina, Cooper mentioned Sgt. Karriker.
“For anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19, including Sgt. Karriker’s family, we hold you in our prayers as you mourn,” Cooper said.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
