Former solicitor dies days after homicide of daughter-in-law, grandson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/AP) - Another member of the Murdaugh family has died days after two of them were gunned down in a double homicide at one of the family’s properties.
Randolph Murdaugh III, who was the father-in-law of homicide victim Maggie Murdaugh and grandfather of victim Paul Murdaugh, died Thursday, the law firm bearing the family’s name confirmed.
The law firm did not share Randolph Murdaugh’s cause of death. However, Democratic state Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, of Colleton County, said Randolph Murdaugh was in intensive care when she asked for prayers for the family Tuesday on the Senate floor.
“Please continue to keep the Murdaugh family in your thoughts and prayers,” the firm wrote on Facebook.
Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot to death at one of the family’s homes in Colleton County on Monday night.
State investigators have released almost no information about the killings
The Law Firm of Peters Murdaugh Parker Eltzroth & Detrick (PMPED), which was started about 100 years ago by a member of the Murdaugh family, has a biography for Randolph Murdaugh saying he was the third member of the family to serve as the Solicitor for the 14th Judicial Circuit.
He was an attorney at the family practice at the time of his death.
