Reward offered in case of missing man found dead in wooded area near Wingate, N.C.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that the state of North Carolina is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for killing a man who was found dead in February.

The body of 33-year-old Joshua Tramaine Allen was found on Feb. 9 in a wooded area near Santana Road and Monroe-Ansonville Road in Wingate. Allen was reported missing to the Marshville Police Department on Jan. 25, 2021.

Since that date, the Marshville Police Department and the Monroe Police Department have followed up on tips concerning Allen’s possible whereabouts.

The search for Allen ended after deputies were dispatched to the area where the body was discovered.

A man operating a dump truck called 911 after his truck broke down and he pulled off the road near the area where the body was found.

Sheriff’s detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) responded and processed the scene.

The reward being offered is up to $5,000.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

