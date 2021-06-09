Man charged in killings of transgender women now accused in murder of missing Union Co. man

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies have charged a man for the murder of a missing man who was found dead in the woods of Union County in February.

Joel Isaiah Brewer, who is already in the Mecklenburg County jail in connection with two April 2021 Charlotte murders of transgender women in hotels, now faces charges for the murder of Joshua Tramaine Allen in Union County.

Allen’s body was found on Feb. 9 in a wooded area near Santana Road and Monroe-Ansonville Road in Wingate. Allen was reported missing to the Marshville Police Department on Jan. 25, 2021.

Once Allen’s body was discovered, Union County Sheriff’s detectives and SBI agents pursued the case as a murder investigation after the Medical Examiner determined Allen died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brewer has been charged with first-degree murder, possession of firearm by felon and felony concealment of death by secretly disposing of a human body.

Authorities served Brewer with the newest charges on Wednesday morning at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Since Allen’s body was discovered in February, investigators have interviewed numerous witnesses, executed search warrants and pursued countless leads.

Investigators were able to successfully link Allen and Brewer together on the night of Allen’s disappearance and no evidence was found that Allen was alive after his encounter with Brewer.

In April 2021, Brewer and one other man were arrested in Union County and charged in the homicides of two transgender women who were shot to death in hotel rooms less than two weeks apart.

Brewer was then charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Brewer was previously convicted of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Union County for his role in a 2011 botched robbery resulting in the shooting death of an accomplice. Detectives determined that Brewer and three additional co-conspirators planned to rob an individual suspected of selling drugs when one of Brewer’s accomplices was fatally shot by a male at the residence of the planned attack. Brewer and his accomplices dumped their accomplice’s deceased body on the shoulder of a Monroe street following the incident.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789, the State Bureau of Investigation at 919-662-4500 or the Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

This investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.