Police looking for driver who fatally struck pedestrian in York

YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to find a driver who struck and killed a man in York, South Carolina early Wednesday morning.
The fatal hit and run happened before 2:15 a.m. on Railroad Avenue near Settelmeyer Street. York Police received a 911 call reporting a man, later identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Dunnavant, lying in the roadway.
Officials say Dunnavant was struck by a vehicle. He was rushed to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, where he died.
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota, that struck Dunnavant, who was already lying in the roadway. The driver of the silver sedan is described as a white male with black spiked hair and a beard.
The driver of the sedan left the scene before officers arrived.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the York Police Department at 803-684-4141 or call Crime Stoppers of York County at 877-409-4321.
