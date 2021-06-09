Man found dead inside unoccupied home in Salisbury, homicide investigation underway

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury are investigating after a man was found dead in a house on Grace Street.
The discovery was made on Wednesday afternoon at what appeared to be an unoccupied home in the 700 block, near the intersection of Locke Street. Officers responded to the area at 6:11 p.m. for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police were seen talking to neighbors and setting up a crime scene with yellow tape bordering a house near the end of the street.
The victim has now been identified as Bobby Eugene Simpson, 62, of Salisbury.
This is the second homicide in Salisbury this week. On Sunday police responded to a shots fired call at about 3:40 a.m. in the Zion Hills apartment complex near Brenner Avenue.
Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has now been identified as Joey Eric Partlow, 42, of Salisbury. He was shot outside between buildings at the apartment complex, according to police.
Detectives are investigating. If you have any information on either case, call 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
