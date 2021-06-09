NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Person in custody following reported shooting outside theater at Concord Mills
Police: Arrest made after argument leads to shooting outside Concord Mills mall
Salisbury Police were on scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning on South Jackson Street.
Three people shot early Sunday morning in Salisbury
North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of reopening for five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper...
Gov. Cooper extends COVID-19 state of emergency in North Carolina
City Councilman condemns Confederate flag, racist slurs at protest supporting Trump
Race organizers apologize for Confederate flag inside car
Body believed to be 6-year-old Maddox Ritch found after six-day search.
FBI: 6-year-old autistic child’s death two years ago sparked changes

Latest News

Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested a former police officer...
Affidavit: Police officer had sex with student while working as SRO at Berkeley High School
Track fix at Harding University High
Harding University High may finally get much needed track improvements
Tropical Storm Bill was expected to continue far off the Atlantic seaboard and not pose any...
Tropical Storm Bill forms far off coast of North Carolina
Plan in place to fix track at Harding University High School
Plan in place to fix track at Harding University High School
The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
As US COVID-19 death toll nears 600,000, racial gaps persist