First Alert: Scattered storms today, more widespread Thursday and Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The southerly breeze that funneled pure Gulf of Mexico moisture into the Carolinas over the past few days, fueling hefty downpours, has backed a bit to the southwest, cutting back on the moisture feed just a bit.
- Tropical humidity pushes heat index to mid 90s today
- Piedmont rain chances best very late in the day
- First Alert holds for active late-week weather
- A little break in rain, heat and humidity this weekend
So, what that means is that we’ll have slightly lower rain chances around the Piedmont today with more sunshine and afternoon readings pushing 90°. With more sunshine and plenty of humidity still in place, the heat index will push the mid to upper 90s for several hours this afternoon, ouch!
As for rain, the High Country stands the best chance for showers and storms today. They’ll start there during the midday hours and only slowly drift off the of the mountains toward the Foothills and Piedmont late during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with low clouds. Evening showers will die down overnight lows only falling back to around 70°.
With a front slowly pushing south toward the WBTV viewing area late in the week, our shower and storm chances will be on the rise, perhaps becoming more widespread again Thursday and Friday.
Both days may bring a higher risk for severe weather – hail and damaging winds – and localized flash flooding. This is particularly true in urban areas and neighborhoods where heavy rain has recently fallen.
Highs Thursday and Friday will run in the upper 80s today, but the heat index will make it feel more like the lower 90s for several afternoon hours each day.
As for the weekend, I am forecasting a small break from the widespread wet weather as a weak cool front drifts south through the region, perhaps knocking back – just a little bit – the rain chances, the oppressive humidity and the afternoon temperatures. We’ll keep our fingers crossed!
Hope you have a great hump day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
