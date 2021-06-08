Woman wanted for child neglect after children test positive for meth in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a woman wanted for child neglect after two children tested positive for meth in York County.
Sonya Aland, 35, is currently wanted for three active warrants for unlawful neglect of a child from the York County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a case report, DSS responded after two children tested positive for meth in February while living with their mother in Clover. Sonya Aland was identified as the children’s mother.
DSS placed both children in foster care in Columbia, South Carolina.
On June 7, detectives reportedly tried to make contact with Aland at her home.
There were no vehicles in the driveway, but the report says detectives heard someone in the home and a camera was at the front door. No one came to the door after knocking and announcing several times, according to officials.
The case report lists three victims. Detectives obtained three warrants for unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Further investigation is pending.
