Wellpath announces new partnership at Rowan County Detention Center

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Wellpath, a Tennessee-based healthcare company, has announced its new partnership with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and jail. The one-year agreement began June1 and provides medical and mental health services for patients at this facility.
“We look forward to working with the Rowan Count Sheriff’s Office and providing quality, compassionate healthcare to every patient,” said Linda Pansulla, Regional Vice President. “Wellpath is excited about our new partnership and eager to continue our mission of putting patients first.”
The Rowan County Board of Commissioners made the decision to contract with Wellpath, LLC after a process of research and deliberation about the best way to deliver high quality care, according to a press release.
“Rowan County has chosen a great partner in Wellpath,” said Sheriff Kevin Auten. “We have a shared goal of providing preventive, comprehensive, quality health care to our patients.”
“The partnership between Rowan County and Wellpath is a great one, because we both believe in transforming public health by delivering hope and healing to those who need it most”, said Zela Guirola, Group Vice President of Partnership Development. “We treat our patients with the dignity and compassion they deserve, because we care about them as human beings.”
Wellpath and the leadership at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office worked together to make the transition “seamless and transparent for the wellbeing of current staff and patients.”
Wellpath has been preparing to transition health care services over the past month include medical, and behavioral health, services which are consistent with the national standard of jail health care.
Wellpath is a “leading healthcare company transforming public health by delivering hope and healing to those who need it most.”
