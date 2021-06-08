Two men wanted for assaulting employee, attempted armed robbery at Charlotte pharmacy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help identifying two men they say assaulted an employee and tried to rob a pharmacy at gunpoint.
The incident happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Healthy Living Pharmacy on N. Sharon Amity Road. This is just north of Central Avenue in southeast Charlotte.
Officials say the duo assaulted an employee and attempted to steal property belonging to the business “by the threat of a firearm.”
The men, described as Black males wearing dark clothing, were last seen leaving the area in a vehicle.
CMPD’s Armed Robbery Unit is asking anyone in the community who recognizes the men to call 911, or to leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
