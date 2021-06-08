Tree crushes pickup truck in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A tree fell and crushed a pickup truck in Fort Mill Tuesday morning, closing a road.
Power lines an trees fell along Henry Street and blocked the road between Brookmead and Dunwoody Ave.
The York County Sheriff’s Office says no one was hurt when the tree fell on a pickup truck.
Duke Energy responded to the scene to assess damage and outages.
Storms rolled through the WBTV area Monday and more rain is expected this week. Click here for the latest weather forecast.
