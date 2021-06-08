Third lawsuit filed against New Indy over foul smell

“Unfortunately for the citizens of York County and surrounding counties, New-Indy repaid York County’s generosity by engaging in conduct that has egregiously polluted the area and caused harm and damages to potentially over one million people,” the lawsuit states. “New-Indy has admitted in toxic release filings with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (the “EPA”) that it emitted 31,700 pounds of hydrogen sulfide, 148,400 pounds of ammonia, and over a million pounds of methanol to the atmosphere in 2019 - all before it began sending the foul wastewater to the lagoons.”