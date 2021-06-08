SC initial unemployment claims below 2,000 for 1st time since pandemic began

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina employment officials said the number of first-time unemployment claims filed last week set a new post-pandemic record.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said 1,972 initial unemployment claims were filed during the week ending Saturday. That’s a drop of 89 from the week ending May 22, which at that time set the record for the fewest claims since mid-March 2020.
Greenville County had the highest number of claims at 221. In the Lowcountry, Berkeley County had the highest number of initial claims at 95.
Last week, the state paid out $51.3 million in state and federal benefits.
Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.2 billion.
