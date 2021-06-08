SC infant surrendered under state’s ‘safe haven’ act

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says a newborn baby is in custody of the Anderson County Department of Social Services after being legally abandoned.
The infant girl was born Saturday and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce, DSS spokesperson Danielle Jones said. She was surrendered under Daniel’s Law, also known as the Safe Haven for Abandoned Baby Act.
AnMed Women’s and Children’s Hospital accepted the infant and transferred it to Anderson County DSS’s care.
A permanency planning hearing is scheduled for July 15 at 2 p.m. at the Anderson County Family Court.
This is the fourth baby surrendered in South Carolina under Daniel’s Law this year, Jones said.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.