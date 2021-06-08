Panthers owner David Tepper open to a new stadium, but he won’t build it ‘alone’

Like the plans for the new facility in Rock Hill, the impact of the pandemic has shifted the timeline on when a new stadium could be a reality. The South Carolina facility is opening a year later than originally planned, and a new stadium also remains something that is still far down the road. Expecting help from the city of Charlotte, when it comes to financing a new stadium, is still a part of the plan for the almost 25-year old venue, one of the oldest in the NFL.