One killed in head-on crash in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a head-on crash in Union County Tuesday, according to officials.
The two-vehicle wreck happened before 3:30 p.m. on N.C. 218 between Price Tucker Road and Unionville-Brief Road in Monroe.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one person was killed and said others were injured, but did not provide further details.
No names have been released.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area if possible.
There is no word on what may have led to the crash.
