Officials: Elementary student brought loaded gun to school in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Officials say an elementary student brought a loaded gun to school in Lancaster County.
Lancaster County Schools Director of School Safety and Transportation Bryan Vaughn confirmed a student brought a loaded gun to Erwin Elementary School.
Vaughn says administrators had a parent tell them they thought their child may be in possession of a gun at school. Subsequently the principal and the school resource officer investigated and a loaded pistol was confiscated from the student.
The weapon was confiscated by law enforcement, and the student has been removed from school pending a recommendation for expulsion per Lancaster County School Board policy.
Officials say the gun was in the student’s pants, and there was no indication that he had it with intent to harm anyone.
The school system believes he had the gun for maybe the last 12 hours before school started.
School parents have been notified.
“The most important thing is we’re thankful the parent had the forefront to bring it to our attention quickly,” Vaughn said
