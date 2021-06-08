Former airlines employee arrested for trespassing, unauthorized boarding of flight at CLT airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A former airlines employee was arrested for trespassing after he was determined to be an unauthorized passenger on a flight from Charlotte to Cancun, Mexico.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives charged 39-year-old Narada Wilson with trespass upon airport property.
On Tuesday, June 8, CMPD officers responded to a report that a man entered the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) passenger terminal without authorization.
Detectives quickly identified the male as Wilson, who was a former Piedmont Airlines employee. As the investigation continued, detectives determined that Wilson had boarded American Airlines Flight 881 en route to Cancun, Mexico using a valid boarding pass.
The flight crew was then promptly notified, and the flight was diverted back to Charlotte.
After the plane landed, Wilson was arrested without incident. Prior to resuming service, Flight 881 was inspected by CMPD officers and K9s to ensure the safety of all passengers on board.
After his arrest, Wilson was interviewed by detectives. After the interview, Wilson was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.
CMPD is assisting U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Bureau of Investigation: Joint Terrorism Task Force as they review possible federal charges for this incident.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to provide that information by calling 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
