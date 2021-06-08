First Alert: More downpours in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What you see – and feel – is what you get! The forecast for the rest of the week ahead is very typical for June in the Carolinas.
Every day will be about the same. A shower is possible at just about any point over the next several days, but the heaviest of downpours – in the form of scattered thunderstorms – are most likely during the peak hearting of the afternoon and evening hours.
- Tropical humidity leads to more downpours
- Severe weather risk low, but flood risk elevated
- Lower rain trend going into the weekend
While the risk for severe weather – hail and damaging winds - is actually pretty low over the next few days, the slow movement of the showers and storms will lend themselves to localized flash flooding.
This is particularly true in urban areas and neighborhoods where heavy rain has recently fallen. Highs will run in the seasonal middle 80s today, but the heat index will make it feel more like the lower 90s for several afternoon hours.
Tonight will be warm and muggy with low clouds. Spotty showers will continue to be possible overnight with overnight lows only falling back to around 70°.
As we into the midweek period, the rain chances may tick down just a tiny bit day by day, but there will still be a risk for occasional heavy downpours, so stay weather alert!
Upper 80s are forecast for highs Wednesday through Friday with the heat index pushing the middle 90s each afternoon.
As for the weekend, there may be a small break from the widespread wet weather, as some long-range models are suggesting a weak back-door front comes through, perhaps knocking back – just a little bit – the rain chances, the oppressive humidity and the afternoon temperatures.
Stay updated on weather alerts in your area with our First Alert Weather App.
We’ll keep our fingers crossed! Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.