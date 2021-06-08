First Alert issued for an unsettled week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re hanging out in the tropics this week!
- Thunderstorms are possible any day
- Heavy rain is the biggest threat
- Humidity won’t break until the weekend
We continue to have the chance for showers or a thunderstorm through the evening. It will stay muggy all night and temperatures will only fall to the low 70s.
Every day this week, we will have the possibility of heavy downpours until this tropical air mass calms down.
Tomorrow we will have another warm and muggy day. It looks to be a little more active than today on the thunderstorm front. There’s a 60% chance for afternoon thunderstorms. As has been the case, the biggest concern will be heavy rain falling on areas which have already had too much. There could be some localized flooding if a storm sets up over you and refuses to budge. Highs will reach the upper 80s.
Thursday and Friday will also have the chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s .
The weekend should bring some improvement. The humidity will try to scale back a little and the afternoon thunderstorm chance will also take a step back. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Enjoy your evening!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
