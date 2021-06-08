Chase with police ends when suspect crashes into tree

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A short police pursuit ended on Tuesday morning when the suspect crashed into a tree.
Police in Salisbury say that a resident in the 1100 block of S. Fulton St. called 911 just after 1:30 am to report that someone she knew was kicking in a door at the home. When police arrived they say the suspect ran to his car and took off.
Police began the pursuing from S. Fulton towards Milford Hills Road. Police briefly lost sight of the suspect’s car, but when they saw it again they say it had crashed into a tree.
The suspect, now identified as Jermain Antonio Adams, 28, was injured in the crash. Adams was taken to Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is not known.
Police say Adams will be facing several charges when he is released from the hospital.
