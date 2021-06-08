‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding wanted man they say is “armed and dangerous.”
Tyrell Dantaye Daniels, 31, is wanted for one count of murder stemming from a fatal shooting that happened early Tuesday morning on Williams Road, near west Statesville. Officials say the victim of the shooting died just after 3 a.m. at at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Investigators say the investigation led them naming Daniels as a suspect and obtaining warrants for the arrest. No possible motive for the shooting has been made public.
Officials say Daniels has a criminal history, including convictions for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. They say he has also made threats against law enforcement officers in the past.
Anyone who sees Daniels or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100.
