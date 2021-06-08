14-year-old passes away after brutal assault

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The teenager who was assaulted in south Fargo on Friday has passed away. The father of 14-year-old Daisy “Jupiter” Paulsen says she passed away at noon on June 8, just days after the incident.
Jupiter’s father says Life Source will be taking over her remains to ensure she lives on through organ donation. He says the family plans to do a “walk of honor” in hopes that her legacy will live on through others by extending their lives.
Jupiter will be cremated. The family is planning two memorial services for her -- one for the community, and one for her close family and friends. Her father says their family will travel back to California next year to spread Jupiter’s ashes around the Bay Area, which were her wishes.
The GoFundMe page for Jupiter will be closing in the next couple of days.
