Woman dies after fall at national park in Utah; body recovered
A backcountry canyoneer overlooks the entrance to Mystery Canyon from the East Mesa Trail in this July 2008 file photo. A woman died after a fall into Mystery Canyon. (Source: NPS Photo/Caitlin Ceci/file)
By Associated Press | June 7, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 6:55 AM

SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Officials at a national park in Utah say a 26-year-old woman has died after falling in a canyon.

Zion National Park officials say in a news release Sunday that visitors reported the woman was canyoneering alone and had fallen 50 to 80 feet Saturday afternoon.

Crews launched a search and rescue effort that closed various areas of the park.

Medics reached the woman Sunday evening in Mystery Canyon. She died a short time later.

Park officials say the woman had injuries consistent with a high-elevation fall.

The National Park Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

