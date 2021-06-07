Water polo players get $14 million in sex abuse settlement

In this Sept. 23, 2013, file photo, Bahram Hojreh coaches youngsters at at the USA Water Polo National Training Center in Los Alamitos, Calif. A dozen female water polo players who accused their coach of sexual abuse will split nearly $14 million after settling a lawsuit against USA Water Polo and a California club. The athletes alleged that International Water Polo Club and the national governing organization for the sport failed to protect them from abuse by coach Bahram Hojreh from 2012 to 2017. (Source: Rose Palmisano/The Orange County Register via AP/The Orange County Register)