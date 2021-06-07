Warrants issued for Concord man who escaped deputies during high speed chase

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a Concord man who escaped from deputies during a high speed chase that started in Rowan County and ended in Charlotte on Sunday morning.
Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office spotted Jason Michael Parrish, 33, of Concord, at the Speedway gas station on S. Main Street just after 1:00 am. They say Parrish, driving a 2003 Ford Escape, fled from them as they attempted to make a traffic stop.
Deputies followed Parrish on Highway 29 South, then I-85 South, I-485, and W. T. Harris Blvd. in Charlotte. Parrish then drove into an area with hotels and parking decks, eventually abandoning his car in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn. Parrish also struck a car in the parking lot.
Parrish then fled on foot. Deputies seized the car and its contents, including 12 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of cocaine, and approximately $900 cash.
Parrish is wanted on several charges, including: felony flee to elude arrest, aggressive driving, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, and habitual felon.
Anyone with information on Parrish is asked to contact law enforcement.
