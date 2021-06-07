Tropical humidity will lead to more downpours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - What you see – and feel – is what you get! The forecast for the week ahead is very typical for June in the Carolinas. Every day will be about the same.
Here are the most important things to note:
- Humidity levels off the charts
- Daily downpours this week
- Temperatures push 90° again
A shower is possible at just about any point over the next several days, but the heaviest of downpours – in the form of scattered thunderstorms - will be more commonplace.
While the risk for severe weather – hail and damaging winds - is actually pretty low this week, the slow movement of the showers and storms will lend themselves to localized flash flooding.
Highs will run in the seasonal middle 80s today and Tuesday, but the heat index will make it feel more like the lower 90s for several afternoon hours.
Tonight will be warm and muggy. Pockets of rain continue to be possible through the evening and may only very die down overnight. Lows fall only to around 70°.
As we into the midweek period, the rain chances may tick down just a tiny bit, offering more sunshine and hotter weather. Upper 80s are forecast for highs on Wednesday, and we may inch up to near 90° again on Thursday and Friday.
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
