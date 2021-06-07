Thunderstorms will be a big part of our week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Storms will make their presence known over the next few days!
- T-storms possible each afternoon
- Could bring heavy rain/ localized flooding
- The humidity remains high
That summertime feel isn’t going away any time soon. Highs will be in the mid 80s for the first half of the week. We could hit 90° on Thursday and Friday. The humidity stays high every day.
Far more impressive than temperatures, is the thunderstorm possibility. After going so long without much rain, we’re catching up... almost too quickly. A round of rain on Sunday and another round today brought Areal Flood Advisories to Mecklenburg and Lancaster Counties. While we might like to be done for a while, that isn’t in the cards - or the forecast. We all have a chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day. It doesn’t look like there should be many severe storms. Still, it doesn’t take a warning to bring heavy rain and localized flooding. That’s what we will be monitoring in areas which have already seen more than their fair share of rain this week.
Always remember, never walk or drive through standing water. Turn around. Don’t drown!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
