Thunderstorms will be a big part of our week

Far more impressive than temperatures, is the thunderstorm possibility. After going so long without much rain, we’re catching up... almost too quickly. A round of rain on Sunday and another round today brought Areal Flood Advisories to Mecklenburg and Lancaster Counties. While we might like to be done for a while, that isn’t in the cards - or the forecast. We all have a chance for afternoon thunderstorms each day. It doesn’t look like there should be many severe storms. Still, it doesn’t take a warning to bring heavy rain and localized flooding. That’s what we will be monitoring in areas which have already seen more than their fair share of rain this week.