Mecklenburg Commissioners expected to vote on releasing $56 million in CMS funding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on whether to release $56 million for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District, which was currently being withheld.

The vote could come in a closed session meeting on Wednesday evening. Sources tell WBTV the county is expected to release a statement about the proposal at the start of the meeting at 6 p.m.

As first reported by @Brett_Jensen, #MeckBOCC is likely to vote in closed session about releasing the CMS funding.

- $11M more than the $56M that was originally withheld.

- Not a lot of details on what CMS is giving in return in terms of strategy on reducing disparities.#ncpol — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) July 7, 2021

Last month, District five commissioner Laura Meier voted against withholding the funding from CMS and says this proposal would be a win for students.

“Whatever we come up with I’m glad that there’s an end in sight and that hopefully from this point on, we can move forward, we can work together with Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools and we can work together for the benefit of our children,” Meier said.

CMS English teacher Justin Parmenter agreed and said the funding will greatly benefit students and CMS employees.

“The bottom line is more resources especially in this area when know we’re talking about hiring principals and assistant principals. It puts us in a much better position to have the kind of leadership in our schools that we know is going to mean stability for the staff there, there’s going to be effective leadership for our students,” Parmenter said.

Commissioners previously voted to withhold the $56 million from the school district until it put out a plan on closing learning gaps.

But then the school district came back with legal action. The boards tried to get closer to an agreement.

So far, there are few details on what CMS is giving in return in terms of strategy on reducing disparities.

At a meeting on June 7, there was two hours of back and forth between the CMS Board and county commissioners, but they were seemingly no closer to a resolution.

Commissioners said they repeatedly asked CMS for in-depth concrete plans on how to improve the district’s performance. Commissioners claim CMS hasn’t brought those plans to the table.

CMS Board Chair Elyse Dashew said that wasn’t true, and that the district had a plan and was working on sharing it with the community.

“You are overstepping and that is damaging to our school system,” said Dashew.

“We’re obligated to be responsible for citizens tax payers money, that we get to decide how much they get,” later responded Dunlap.

With no resolution seemingly in sight, Commissioner Laura Meier offered a “relationship reset” moving forward for the boards.

“There is some pretty bad history between our boards,” said Meier “I would like to see if our boards would nominate respectively someone else besides our board chairs.”

Meier said the potential solution she offered comes with full respect of the board chairs and their roles.

“These people that we nominate could possibly go behind closed doors and work through [private] negations because I don’t think we are going to get anything done today and I think we can all be honest about that.”

After June 7′s public mediation meeting, the next course of action was private mediation meetings.

The boards are expected to have a resolution by August 1, unless both boards agree to extend.

Parmenter says while the road to the agreement has been rough, there’s a lesson to be learned about the benefits of collaboration.

“If one of the outcomes of this process is that we have county commissioners and school board members and school district leadership collaborating and having more in-depth conversations about what’s going on to do a better job in CMS then I think that’s going to be a good outcome for everybody,” Parmenter said.

Meier says she’s hopeful this will mend the relationship between the two boards and she’s looking forward to seeing how CMS will further craft a plan to improve achievement gaps.

“I feel positive about it I feel like if our two chairs could signal to the county and to the city and to our schools and our teachers that they’re willing to work together - and we will fall right into line. Both boards will fall right into line and we will work with each other and come up with the best plan for equitable schools,” Meier said.

