Person killed, another injured in crash in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At least one person was killed and another injured in a crash in northeast Charlotte early Monday morning, according to officials.
The wreck happened before 3 a.m. on N. Tryon Street between Chippewa Drive and Bingham Drive, near E. Sugar Creek Road. Medic confirmed on person was killed and another was rushed to the hospital with very serious injuries, but they did not provide any further details.
At the scene, a vehicle appeared to be heavily damaged after striking a utility pole.
The roadway was closed for some time following the incident and drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.
The victims’ names have not been released and police have not said what may have led to the crash.
No further details have been made public.
