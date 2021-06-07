Newton sex offender now facing child pornography charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A registered sex offender is facing new crimes related to child pornography.
Jason Dewayne Cuthbertson, a Newton resident, has been arrested and charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
These arrests stem from an investigation by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division in partnership the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. This investigation led to the discovery of Cuthbertson’s possession of multiple images of child pornography.
“We closely monitor all registered sex offenders living in Catawba County. We are working hard with our partnering agencies and the ICAC taskforce to bring those that seek to exploit children to justice,” said Sheriff Don Brown.
Cuthbertson was initially charged with indecent liberties with a minor related to a then-13-year-old while he was 24. He was convicted in 2018 and released in 2019.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Homeland Security Investigations North Carolina Probation and Parole, along with local agencies representing the area Internet Crimes Against Children task force assisted in this investigation.
Cuthbertson received a $10,000 secured bond.
