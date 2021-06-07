Larson wins again as Hendrick continues month of dominance

SONOMA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 06: Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane by drinking wine after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway on June 06, 2021 in Sonoma, California. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Source: Maddie Meyer)
By Associated Press | June 7, 2021 at 2:42 AM EDT - Updated June 7 at 2:42 AM

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Larson beat teammate Chase Elliott in overtime at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday to win his second consecutive race.

It continued a month of dominance for Hendrick Motorsports. Hendrick drivers have won four straight races dating to Alex Bowman’s May 16 victory.

Larson’s win a week ago in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway made Rick Hendrick the winningest owner in NASCAR history.

It was expected that one of Hendrick’s four drivers would win again on Sunday. But reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott was the favorite. Instead the win went to Elk Grove native Larson, who now has three victories this season.

