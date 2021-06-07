The Harvest Center of Charlotte wants to transform 2,000 People in 10 years

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Harvest Center of Charlotte located on Airport Road is ready to expand its capacity after about 20 years in the Queen City.
The organization’s focus is to help people who are homeless find jobs and affordable housing.
On Monday, The Harvest Center of Charlotte announced a land swap that will allow the center to offer more opportunity for those in need on its seven acres of land. The goal is to transform 2,000 lives in 10 years.
“We envision this expanded campus will provide additional assets to include a large cafeteria,” The Harvest Center of Charlotte Executive Director Colin Pinkney said. “Academic Facilities for children, a Career Training hub, Indoor and Outdoor recreational space, a Spiritual Enrichment Facility, Health and Wellness facility and of course Housing.”
The Harvest Center reports there are more than 3,600 people in Charlotte facing homelessness.
“We recognize that our community has a serious problem,” Pinkney said. “And we have been given great resources here as you’ll see a seven-acre campus - a great community of friends and partners and we believe it’s good stewardship to give back what we have to help our friend and neighbors in need.”
The Harvest Center provides housing to people while offering them job skills and financial literacy. Leaders believe their program that incorporates Christian teachings works. They say about 91% of people who have left the program are still employed and have stable living conditions.
“I am very grateful for the Harvest Center,” Harvest Center Graduate Kelsey Stubbs said. “They have really changed my life completely.”
At the announcement of the land swap, Pinkney says it will take fundraising to develop to fulfill the Center’s vision.
