Gov. McMaster ends state of emergency in South Carolina related to COVID-19 pandemic

On May 11, 2021, McMaster issued an executive order that prohibits any county or local government in the state from relying on prior executive orders or using the state of emergency as the basis for a local mask mandate. The governor has directed DHEC – in consultation with the S.C. Department of Education – to develop and distribute a form that parents, or legal guardians can sign that would allow their child to opt-out of masks requirements imposed by public schools. This order also barred all state agencies and local governments from requiring proof of vaccination as a condition for receiving government services or entry to public buildings.