Eccentric bicycles on display at NC Transportation Museum

The exhibit will also feature bicycles with unique state and local connections. Representing N.C.’s competitive side is a state championship winning racing bike, custom fabricated by Dale Brown of Cycles deORO in Greensboro. The Pedal Factory of Salisbury has contributed much to the exhibit as well. Visitors will learn of one local resident’s adventure on a bike that traversed the country, and a stolen 1975 Schwinn that ventured from its owner but never left town.