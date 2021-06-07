Eccentric bicycles on display at NC Transportation Museum

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - According to Merriam-Webster Dictionary, the word “eccentric” describes something or someone unconventional. A special exhibition at the North Carolina Transportation Museum, Eccentric Cycles: Unique Bicycles and the Stories Behind Them, has over 30 extraordinary bicycles on display.
Visitors will see early antiques, avant-garde “mutant” bikes, and innovative machines that truly exemplify the unconventional history and people of the eccentric world of cycling. From the early 1900s to present day, the bicycle has stood the test of time as a healthy and fun mode of transportation.
The exhibit will also feature bicycles with unique state and local connections. Representing N.C.’s competitive side is a state championship winning racing bike, custom fabricated by Dale Brown of Cycles deORO in Greensboro. The Pedal Factory of Salisbury has contributed much to the exhibit as well. Visitors will learn of one local resident’s adventure on a bike that traversed the country, and a stolen 1975 Schwinn that ventured from its owner but never left town.
Eccentric Cycles is featured in the Master Mechanic’s Office exhibit space and is included in regular museum admission. The exhibit is on display now through September 5, 2021.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.